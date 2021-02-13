TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Stake Trimmed by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,432 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.14% of TransAlta worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,832,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,573,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TransAlta in the third quarter worth $9,770,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 6.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,299,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 77,037 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 269.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 554,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 404,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in TransAlta by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 23,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $9.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

TAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

