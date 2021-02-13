Travala.com (AVA) Price Tops $2.38 on Exchanges

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $108.92 million and approximately $15.63 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for approximately $2.38 or 0.00005065 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00059292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00280851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00097279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00086938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00087598 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,282.90 or 0.98643671 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00193417 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,828,948 tokens. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

