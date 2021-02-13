TravelNote (TVNT) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Top Exchanges

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, TravelNote has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. TravelNote has a market cap of $13,144.65 and $2,257.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.00280739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00094211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00089389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00087646 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,734.20 or 0.99109747 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00062325 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

TravelNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.