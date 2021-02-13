Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,195 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $71.09.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

