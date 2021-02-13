Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantor by 77.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after buying an additional 402,604 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $10,556,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at $45,258,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Avantor by 43.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Avantor by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $313,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $271,942.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,223.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 657,846 shares of company stock valued at $18,033,166 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVTR opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 255.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

