Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.13 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,633,000 after buying an additional 11,151,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,007,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,770,000 after buying an additional 2,464,977 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 311.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,758,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,213,000 after buying an additional 1,330,734 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,827,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,158,000 after buying an additional 988,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,421,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,682,000 after buying an additional 837,346 shares in the last quarter.

INVH opened at $31.00 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

