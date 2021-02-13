Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.32 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Datadog by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Datadog by 1.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $2,461,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,959.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $3,154,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,333,201 shares of company stock valued at $232,212,772. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Datadog stock opened at $112.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,760.75 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

