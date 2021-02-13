Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:URI opened at $286.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.18. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $287.23.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

