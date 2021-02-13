Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 5,810 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RF has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

