Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,658 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.19, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Argus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

