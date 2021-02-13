Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,840 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Avalara were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $173.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.38. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -271.53 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marion R. Foote sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 517,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,900,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 717,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,917,076.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,237 shares of company stock worth $41,779,662. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.56.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

