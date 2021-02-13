Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 70,420 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,420 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,044,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316,364 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 153.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,626,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 131.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,364,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,845,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 108.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,900,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,042,000 after purchasing an additional 988,491 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WORK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $52,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,569.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,561 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 990,792 shares of company stock worth $38,851,746 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.33 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

