Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.23. Trevali Mining shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 1,924,941 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TV shares. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$222.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.95.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

