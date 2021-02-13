TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $923.98 Million

Brokerages forecast that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce $923.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $931.90 million and the lowest is $917.10 million. TRI Pointe Group reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TRI Pointe Group.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TPH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter.

TPH opened at $21.19 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.59.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.