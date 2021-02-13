TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $923.98 Million

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce $923.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $931.90 million and the lowest is $917.10 million. TRI Pointe Group reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TRI Pointe Group.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter.

TPH opened at $21.19 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.59.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.