TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $923.98 Million

Brokerages forecast that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce $923.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $931.90 million and the lowest is $917.10 million. TRI Pointe Group reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.
On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TRI Pointe Group.
Several research firms have recently commented on TPH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.
TPH opened at $21.19 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.59.
About TRI Pointe Group
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
