Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.35

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.80. Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 1,178,020 shares trading hands.

TCW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cormark upgraded shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.55.

The stock has a market cap of C$457.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

In other news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

