Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.16

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.16 and traded as high as $12.90. Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 282,383 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCN shares. CIBC upped their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 35.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$161.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

In related news, Director Gary Berman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.87 per share, with a total value of C$54,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 923,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,034,988.34.

About Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.