Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $132,323.00

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 71.4% against the US dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $417,779.95 and $132,323.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00059400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00280546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00096602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00088873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00087468 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,302.01 or 0.96932656 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00063319 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Token Profile

Trinity Network Credit was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

