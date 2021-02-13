Tripio Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.46 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $468,881.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tripio has traded up 50.6% against the US dollar. One Tripio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00065396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $499.22 or 0.01060456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054921 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.71 or 0.05622197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026657 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio is a token. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

