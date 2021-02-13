Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.93

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.93 and traded as high as $23.39. Triple-S Management shares last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 59,683 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $542.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter worth $1,059,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

