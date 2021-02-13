Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$130.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSU. Raymond James upgraded Trisura Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$115.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday.

TSE:TSU opened at C$119.90 on Friday. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$34.00 and a one year high of C$120.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$89.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

