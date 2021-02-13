TRON Hits Market Capitalization of $4.17 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. TRON has a total market cap of $4.17 billion and $3.38 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 67.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001376 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001595 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

