True Seigniorage Dollar (TSD) Price Down 54% Over Last Week

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded down 54% against the US dollar. True Seigniorage Dollar has a total market capitalization of $152,013.23 and $4,634.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get True Seigniorage Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00060672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00276485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00088726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00088150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00090407 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,626.08 or 0.97950728 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00064227 BTC.

About True Seigniorage Dollar

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

True Seigniorage Dollar Coin Trading

True Seigniorage Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as True Seigniorage Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade True Seigniorage Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy True Seigniorage Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for True Seigniorage Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for True Seigniorage Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.