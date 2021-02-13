TrueChain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $118.91 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded 66.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $23.91 million and approximately $118.91 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00071697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.50 or 0.01065579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00059101 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.05 or 0.05585707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00026280 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

