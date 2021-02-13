TrueFeedBack (TFB) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $476,707.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00065189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $498.29 or 0.01059635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00054951 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.90 or 0.05622326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026724 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000190 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TFB is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars.

