TrueFlip Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.18 million and $7,416.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00071967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.30 or 0.01052824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00056554 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.98 or 0.05540888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026595 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00018585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TFL is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

