Truegame (TGAME) Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Truegame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $103,260.95 and approximately $3,570.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00072263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $492.65 or 0.01039751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00055498 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.75 or 0.05510004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a token. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

