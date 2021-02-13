TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) shot up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.30 and last traded at $53.22. 20,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 13,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned 2.20% of TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

