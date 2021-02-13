Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,079 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $55.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.