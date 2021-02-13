Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $55.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

