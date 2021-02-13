TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Tops $0.0326 on Major Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 525.7% higher against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $215,327.19 and $65.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046896 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.37 or 0.00341514 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003577 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00016651 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00015967 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009376 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

