Trust Co. of Vermont Has $22.57 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.8% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $22,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.94.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

