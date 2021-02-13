Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2,353.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,115.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,843.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1,670.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

