TrustSwap (SWAP) Market Cap Tops $77.81 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $77.81 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00059053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.87 or 0.00282597 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00093659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00090294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00089109 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,965.77 or 0.99890360 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00062521 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,380,299 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

