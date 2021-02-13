TrustToken Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. TrustToken has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00059586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00280458 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00096125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00088487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00087665 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,695.83 or 0.97665354 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00063716 BTC.

TrustToken Profile

TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 tokens. TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io . TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

TrustToken Token Trading

TrustToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars.

