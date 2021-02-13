Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Short Interest Update

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRUX opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. Truxton has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $146.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

