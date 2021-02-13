TTC Market Capitalization Achieves $9.12 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, BitForex, Bibox and IDEX. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00065189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.29 or 0.01059635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00054951 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.90 or 0.05622326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026724 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, BitForex, Bibox and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.