Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Short Interest Update

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 314,700 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the January 14th total of 159,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,981,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tuesday Morning in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

TUEM opened at $2.99 on Friday. Tuesday Morning has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

