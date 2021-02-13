Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 934,300 shares, an increase of 110.7% from the January 14th total of 443,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TUFN stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $489.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 227,117 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 241,770 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 30,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

