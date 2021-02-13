Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Announces Earnings Results

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

TUFN traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.09. 814,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,660. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a market cap of $489.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

