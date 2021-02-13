TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,026,100 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the January 14th total of 4,444,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,003.3 days.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFF opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. TUI has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $11.09.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

