Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Up 80.0% in January

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

