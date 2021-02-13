TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 18.5% Higher This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $385,550.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 125.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 94,316,020,637 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

