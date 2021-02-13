TWC Tech Holdings II (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27. 31,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 69,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWCTU. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the third quarter worth approximately $10,130,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the third quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the third quarter worth approximately $6,072,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the third quarter worth approximately $1,518,000.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

