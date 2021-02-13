Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Twitter by 2,931.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after buying an additional 1,229,470 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $3,693,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,460 shares of company stock valued at $14,918,537. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $73.18.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.78.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

