Typerium 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $361.00 (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Typerium has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Typerium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Typerium has a market capitalization of $800,815.58 and $361.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00064907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $497.17 or 0.01058111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00054689 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.98 or 0.05554765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026824 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Typerium

TYPE is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

Typerium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

