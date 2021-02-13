Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Tyson Foods worth $22,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after acquiring an additional 351,785 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $167,521,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,346,000 after buying an additional 104,010 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,527,000 after buying an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,497,000 after buying an additional 88,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $81.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.97.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.