U Network Hits Market Capitalization of $6.69 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. U Network has a total market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, U Network has traded 113.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official website is u.network . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

