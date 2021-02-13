U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.5% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

NYSE:USB opened at $47.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $55.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

