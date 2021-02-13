U.S. Financials Income Fund (TSE:USF.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.58

U.S. Financials Income Fund (TSE:USF.UN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and traded as high as $5.72. U.S. Financials Income Fund shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

About U.S. Financials Income Fund (TSE:USF.UN)

U.S. Financials Income Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of countries based in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

