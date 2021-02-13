U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.84

Shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.84 and traded as high as $12.99. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 89,627 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USAU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $74.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.86.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($2.93) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

